Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

