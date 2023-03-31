Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 377,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 33,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

