WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 88,876 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $34.38.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $797.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 432,452 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

