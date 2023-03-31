Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SKYW opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

