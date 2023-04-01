12,000 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 176.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

