1,356 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

