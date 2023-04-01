13,890 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

