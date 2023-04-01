1,601 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

