1,968 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,937,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITA opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

