2,847 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.