3,522 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $57.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $132.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.