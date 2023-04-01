5,375 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $140.73 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

