5,441 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

