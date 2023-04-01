6,365 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,705 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.