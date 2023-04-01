6,598 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE opened at $39.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

