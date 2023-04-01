9,500 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

