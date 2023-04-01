Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,562 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,240.62.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00.

Absolute Software Price Performance

ABST stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,305,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

