Acute Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

