Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.