Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average is $259.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

