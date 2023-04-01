Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.