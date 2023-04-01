Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

