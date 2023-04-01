Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

