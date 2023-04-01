Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

