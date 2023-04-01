AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.