Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

