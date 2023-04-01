ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Trading Up 2.1 %

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $332.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

