Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 645.4 days.

Antofagasta Trading Up 6.0 %

ANFGF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.15) to GBX 1,390 ($17.08) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.08) to GBX 1,350 ($16.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.73) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,177.06.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

