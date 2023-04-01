Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,933.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $73.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

