Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

