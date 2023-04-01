Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AAPL stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

