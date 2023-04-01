Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

