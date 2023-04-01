Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

