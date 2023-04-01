Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $167.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.