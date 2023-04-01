Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

