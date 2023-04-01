Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,434,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,245,000 after buying an additional 96,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.43 and a 200 day moving average of $285.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.