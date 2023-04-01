Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.53 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

