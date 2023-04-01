Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $146.49 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

