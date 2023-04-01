Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

