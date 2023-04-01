Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $279.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.