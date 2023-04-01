Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

