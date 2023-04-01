Arlington Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day moving average of $544.70.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

