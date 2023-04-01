Arlington Partners LLC Buys 162 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $306.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

