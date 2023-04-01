Arlington Partners LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPP stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

