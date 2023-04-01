Arlington Partners LLC Buys 414 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

