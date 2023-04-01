Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

