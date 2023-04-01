Arlington Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

