Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

