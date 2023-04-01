Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

