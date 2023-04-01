Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.68. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

